UN envoy 'optimistic' about ongoing Libya peace talks

UN envoy Stephanie Williams says she is ‘quite optimistic’ that ongoing talks between Libya’s Government of National Accord and warlord Khalifa Haftar will lead to a lasting ceasefire, after the two parties agreed to reopen land and air routes. Head of Libya’s Taghyeer Party, Guma el Gamaty, weighs in. #Libya #StephanieWilliams #warlordKhalifa Haftar