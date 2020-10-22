October 22, 2020
US Election 2020: Are China, Russia and Iran Trying To Influence the Vote?
Early voting is well underway for November's US presidential election, which Democrats and Republicans alike are describing as the most important in generations. But, as Adam Pletts reports, there's a real threat of electoral interference from Russia, China, and Iran. Could 2020 see a re-run of foreign meddling?
