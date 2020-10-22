WORLD
HUMAN RIGHTS: Does UN Council need reform?
How did two countries regularly accused of abusing human rights win seats on the UN group whose job it is to protect people. China and Russia will be preaching about how best to keep people safe. So who’s going to take them seriously? Name: Gissou Nia Title: Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council. Name: Sophie Richardson Title: China Director at Human Rights Watch Name: Sari Bashi Title: Human Rights Lawyer at DAWN Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
October 22, 2020
