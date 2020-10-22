HUMAN RIGHTS: Does UN Council need reform?

How did two countries regularly accused of abusing human rights win seats on the UN group whose job it is to protect people. China and Russia will be preaching about how best to keep people safe. So who's going to take them seriously? Name: Gissou Nia Title: Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council. Name: Sophie Richardson Title: China Director at Human Rights Watch Name: Sari Bashi Title: Human Rights Lawyer at DAWN