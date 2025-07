Pixar's Soul | Frankfurt Book Fair | Busan International Film Festival

On this episode of Showcase; Pixar's Soul 00:45 William Evans, Editor-in-Chief of Black Nerd Problems 02:56 The Busan International Film Festival 11:07 Goldie Hawn 14:11 Frankfurt Book Fair 2020 17:48 The Design of a Pandemic 20:15 Jimmy Nelson's The Last Sentinels 22:39 #Pixar #GoldieHawn #BusanFilmFestival