AOC breaks record on Twitch

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held one of the biggest Twitch streams in the platform's history. She played the game "Among Us" with popular content creators and online personalities as part of a campaign to get people to vote in the presidential election. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #AOC #Twitch #AmongUs