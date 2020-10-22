October 22, 2020
WORLD
Armenian premier urges members of the public to take up arms
Member of Azerbaijani Parliament Sevil Mikayilova discusses Azerbaijan’s position after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan asks members of the public to take up arms against Azerbaijan and what to expect from foreign ministers of both countries meeting separately with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington. #Armenia #armsagainstBaku #NikolPashinyan
