Thailand protests explained
There have been plenty of anti-government protests in Thailand in the past, but for the first time ever, we’re seeing people openly complaining about the monarchy. This is risky behaviour, because under the so-called Lese-Majeste law it’s a criminal offence to insult the Thai Royal family and could land you in jail for 15 years. So why do protestors feel so emboldened now? and what has them so upset? We explain the protests with Parit Wacharasindhu, the nephew of a former Thai Prime Minister, Thai activist Junya Yimprasert who is petitioning Germany's leaders to take action against the king (who spends a lot of time there) and finally, Pavin Chachavalpongpun the founder of the popular 'Royalist Marketplace' Facebook group where people can openly discuss the monarchy.​
October 22, 2020
