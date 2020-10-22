BIZTECH
OxyContin maker pleads guilty for its role in opioid crisis | Money Talks
The US opioid epidemic has killed nearly 450-thousand Americans over the past 20 years. A major cause has been the abuse of prescription painkillers. Now the US Justice Department has reached a settlement worth more than 8-billion- dollars with one of the main culprits, Purdue Pharma. But not everyone believes justice is being served, with the deal stopping short of criminally charging its executives or its owners. Miranda Lin reports. Michael S Vigil is the former Chief of International Operations at the US Drug Enforcement Administration. He spoke to us from Albuquerque, New Mexico. #OxyCotin #Purdue #OpioidCrisis
October 22, 2020
