Markar Esayan funeral

The funeral of prominent Turkish-Armenian politician #MarkarEsayan has been held in Istanbul. #Esayan was a deputy in the ruling AK Party and died at age 51 from gastric cancer. Shamim Chowdhury was at the church and sent us this report. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j