US ELECTION: The COVID-19 battle?

How much has Covid 19 changed this US election? A President who got the disease and mocks masks. A contender who says Donald Trump is playing with lives. Will this coronavirus prove terminal to one man’s hopes of sitting in the Oval Office? This is RT Guests: Christopher Metzler Republican Strategist David Smith Washington Correspondent at The Guardian Laura Fink Democratic Strategist Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.