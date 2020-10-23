WORLD
Remembering Thailand's 'Tak Bai massacre'
16 years ago, a massacre unfolded in Thailand's predominantly Muslim south. Muslims make up Thailand's second-largest religious group and Malay Muslims make up to 85 percent of the local population in "the deep south." Their unique culture, language and identity has always been a source of friction with the Thai government. Thailand Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1rmc #SouthernThailandInsurgency #TakBaiMassacre #HajiSulong
Remembering Thailand's 'Tak Bai massacre'
October 23, 2020
