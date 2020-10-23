BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Goldman Sachs admits to role in 1MDB financial scandal | Money Talks
Goldman Sachs has admitted it broke US corruption laws and will pay nearly 3-billion- dollars to global regulators for its role in the looting of billions of dollars from Malaysia's 1MDB state fund. The US Justice Department says the Wall Street giant has now accepted responsibility for bribing high-ranking foreign officials to obtain lucrative underwriting and other business relating to 1MDB. It's the latest penalty that Goldman has been ordered to pay over the scandal, which has embroiled the bank's former executives and Malaysia's former prime minister, Najib Razak. Clare Rewcastle Brown is an investigative journalist and founder of the Sarawak Report, which first exposed the 1MDB scandal. She says despite record fines, Goldman Sachs' legal troubles are far from over. #1MDB #GoldmanSachs #Corruption
Goldman Sachs admits to role in 1MDB financial scandal | Money Talks
October 23, 2020
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us