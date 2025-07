Talks under way in Washington DC to end Nagorno-Karabakh fighting

Talks are underway between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington. They're aimed at ending the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. We speak to Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza on what to expect from the talks. #MikePompeo #NagornoKarabakh #NikolPashinyan