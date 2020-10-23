October 23, 2020
WORLD
Protesters advise people to respect curfews, stay home
#Amnesty International says at least fifty people have died since demonstrations against police #brutality began more than two weeks ago in #Nigeria. There are curfews in some parts of the country where hoodlums have been attacking residents. The government has advised protesters to respect the curfews so that authorities can restore order. Nigeria Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1rmk
