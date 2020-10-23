UN says Libya's warring sides sign permanent ceasefire deal

Libya's warring groups have signed an agreement on a permanent ceasefire. The deal brokered by the UN is between military leaders from Libya's government, and those from illegal militias led by the warlord Khalifa Haftar. The country has been plagued by conflict ever since Muammar Gaddafi was deposed by Nato-backed forces in 2011. The UN says the ceasefire would start immediately and that under the agreement, all foreign fighters must quit Libya within three months.