October 24, 2020
Why Do Thai Protesters Want to Curb the King’s Powers?
#Thailand has a long history of political unrest, with the last decade and half being especially volatile. Thousands of people have taken over parts of the capital #Bangkok to demand democratic reform but this time they're targeting the most sacred institution in the country: the #monarchy. Can they succeed? Watch other episodes of ‘Double Check’ 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
