Unexploded rocket lands in civilian farm in Azerbaijan

TRT World's Melinda Nucifora has exclusive access to the site of an unexploded rocket which landed just 500 meters from homes in a farm at Goranboy in Azerbaijan. The border village has been under heavy attack from Armenia – even though it is 25km away from the frontline. Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/1pj4 #Armenia #Azerbaijan #NagornoKarabakh