October 24, 2020
Unexploded rocket lands in civilian farm in Azerbaijan
TRT World's Melinda Nucifora has exclusive access to the site of an unexploded rocket which landed just 500 meters from homes in a farm at Goranboy in Azerbaijan. The border village has been under heavy attack from Armenia – even though it is 25km away from the frontline. Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/1pj4 #Armenia #Azerbaijan #NagornoKarabakh
