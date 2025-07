Khabib retires after last fight

“There will never be anything bad that follows the name Khabib Nurmagomedov.” UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov who lost his father and coach in July got emotional after defeating his opponent last night, and announced it was his “last fight.” UFC229: Khabib vs McGregor 👉 http://trt.world/16qz #Khabib #UFC