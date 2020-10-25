Rush to vote early signals historic election turnout in US

Early voting in New York and California has started. Tens of thousands of determined voters have waited for hours to cast their ballots in the presidential election. It indicates a strong turnout by early voters in the two big Democratic states. And as Liz Maddock reports, despite the pandemic, it could be the biggest voter turnout in US history.