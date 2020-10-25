The Turkish man behind some of the best jazz, rock and R&B artists

At a time when music venues in Washington DC were still segregated, the two sons of a Turkish ambassador were organising jazz concerts with Black and white musicians. Meet one of those sons, Ahmet Ertegun, the co-founder of Atlantic Records and the man behind many of our favourite musical artists. Why, What, Who? 👉 http://trt.world/1rms #AhmetErtegun #Jazz #AtlanticRecords