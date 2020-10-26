Marcus Rashford’s Fight Against Poverty

Marcus Rashford, a Manchester United and England forward seems to have united the UK. His relentless campaign for free school meals, of which he was a beneficiary as a kid, has become a cause celebre. He has found support in his team and in rivals like Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham’s Jose Mourinho. While Boris Johnson’s government continues to play deaf, Rashford’s fight continues. #Rashford ##EndChildPoverty #BorisJohnson