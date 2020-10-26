Belarus Goes on Strike: Lukashenko Ignores Ultimatum

Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko defied calls from thousands of protesters to resign. Now citizens are staging a walkout that could cripple the country’s economy. But will it be enough to force the long-term leader to change his mind? Guests: Daniel Krutzinna Ex-Adviser to Former Belarusian PM Syarhey Rumas Andrei Sannikov Former Presidential Candidate in Belarus Katsiaryna Shmatsina Fellow at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies