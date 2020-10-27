BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Italy, Spain tighten restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge | Money Talks
COVID-19 cases are surging once again in Europe. Italy and Spain had the most infections in the region earlier this year and it's a similar pattern that's now forcing governments to reimpose curfews, lockdowns and other sweeping measures. But they're coming under fire, with some saying the restrictions will further stifle businesses, while others complain the response isn't nearly enough to contain the outbreak. As Mobin Nasir reports, rising infections are leaving European governments with few alternatives. Bharat Pankhania is a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter and he joined us from Bath, UK. #Curfue #Coronavirus #InfectionRate
Italy, Spain tighten restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge | Money Talks
October 27, 2020
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us