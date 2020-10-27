BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
More than 78% of Chileans vote to draft new constitution | Money Talks
Chileans have poured into the country's main squares after voters overwhelmingly endorsed a plan to tear up the military-era constitution. Results show about 80-percent of voters want a brand new charter: one that shrugs-off its capitalist ethos and guarantees more access to social services. As Liz Maddock reports, protesters have high hopes that a new document can completely change Chile's future. Remi Piet is a Senior Partner at emerging markets consultancy, Embellie Advisory. He joins us now from Miami, Florida. #ChileReferendum #Constitution #Pinochet
More than 78% of Chileans vote to draft new constitution | Money Talks
October 27, 2020
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us