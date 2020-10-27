October 27, 2020
More than 78% of Chileans vote to draft new constitution | Money Talks
Chileans have poured into the country's main squares after voters overwhelmingly endorsed a plan to tear up the military-era constitution. Results show about 80-percent of voters want a brand new charter: one that shrugs-off its capitalist ethos and guarantees more access to social services. As Liz Maddock reports, protesters have high hopes that a new document can completely change Chile's future. Remi Piet is a Senior Partner at emerging markets consultancy, Embellie Advisory. He joins us now from Miami, Florida. #ChileReferendum #Constitution #Pinochet
