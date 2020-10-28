Black Storytelling Matters | Day of the Dead Exhibition | Ancient City of Patara

On this episode of Showcase; Netflix's African Originals 00:32 James Williams, Professor of Modern French Literature and Film​ 04:27 The Day of the Dead Exhibition 12:42 Covid 19's Impact on the Art World 14:42 Ancient City of Patara 16:53 My Lovely Lady: Rebuilding Mosul 18:40 Sotheby's Islamic Art Auction 21:38 'In America How Could This Happen' 23:50