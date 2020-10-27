Man Utd’s Rashford fights for free school meals

A young British footballer is causing embarrassment to the #UK government. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, #ManchesterUnited and England's Marcus #Rashford has been campaigning for the government to provide children from the poorest families with free meals during school holidays. The government gave in over the summer, but doesn't want to keep doing it.