October 27, 2020
Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation signals conservative shift
Judge Amy Coney Barrett has been sworn in as a new US Supreme Court justice. It's considered a major win for President Donald Trump, just a week ahead of the election. Lawyer Joseph Haynes Davis weighs in on the consequences of this decision for the upcoming election and for generations to come. #AmyConeyBarrett #SupremeCourt #DonaldTrump
