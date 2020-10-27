FRANCE: Secularism v Islam?

French president Emmanuel Macron has promised more action against what he calls radical Islam after the murder of a school teacher. But is the crackdown pitting French secularism against its second most practised religion? Guests: Jacques Reland Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute Rim-Sarah Alouane French Legal Scholar Jonathan Laurence Professor of Political Science at Boston College Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.