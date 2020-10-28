US early voting passes half the total ballots cast in 2016

More than 70 million Americans have cast their ballots in the US presidential election, more than half the total turnout of the 2016 election with one week to go until Election Day. We speak to Lecturer at Lancaster University Robert Gutsche on what chances president Trump could have to close the lead with Joe Biden. #USearlyvoting #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden