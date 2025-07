Kim Kardashian West’s lavish birthday celebration ignites social media

When Kim Kardashian West flaunted how she celebrated her 40th birthday on a private island with her friends and family, she ignited a tweetstorm. Here is why many people have accused her of being “insanely selfish.” Coronavirus in US 🇺🇸 👉http://trt.world/1359 #KimKardashian #Birthday #KUWTK