President Erdogan: French magazine attacks values of Islam

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the French magazine Charlie Hebdo promotes cultural racism and hatred due to its repeated mocking of Islam. Linda Hyokki, researcher and general secretary of the European Forum of Muslim Women, weighs in on how Islamophobia could become worse due to leaders’ insensitivity. #RecepTayyipErdogan #CharlieHebdo #Islam