Muslim World's Falling Out With France

The Muslim world is in uproar after French President Macron criticised Islam and defended Charlie Hebdo caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. Across the Middle East and South Asia, the backlash is expressing itself not just in the streets but in supermarkets and shopping malls. The hashtag 'Boycott France' is trending on social media and everything from cheese to perfume is being pulled off store shelves. But will these protests aimed at hurting French pocketbooks have any effect? Guests: Sardar Masood Khan President of Pakistan-Administered Kashmir Nabila Ramdani French-Algerian Journalist Philippe Marliere French Politics Professor at University College London