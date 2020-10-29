US blocks Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's appointment as new WTO director

The US has contested the appointment of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next head of the World Trade Organization, despite the former Nigerian finance minister winning the overwhelming backing of the body's 164 members. We speak to the director of the European Centre for International Political Economy, Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, on the reasons behind the US objection.