Social media feeds millions of Americans

The importance of social media in this year’s US #presidential race cannot be overstated. More than seven out of every 10 voters actively use some form of social media. Alican Ayanlar takes a look at the role it has played in recent #elections and how its policies have changed for this year’s #vote. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020