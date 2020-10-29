October 29, 2020
WORLD
Why have some prominent Republicans turned away from Trump?
A number of high-profile Republican defectors have either endorsed Democrat Joe Biden or said they won't vote for President Donald Trump. What does that say about the state of the Republican Party and of Trump's campaign just days away from the election? Scott Lucas from the University of Birmingham explains. #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #MilesTaylor
