A Venezuelan oil tanker and the Caribbean’s fight against climate crisis

Nabarima, a ship filled with 1.3 million barrels of crude oil has been abandoned in the Caribbean. If even a fraction of it spilt into the Caribbean Sea and could impact the region for years. We spoke to the environmental activist, Gary Aboud, who is fighting government inaction and international apathy and asked him how to avoid the disaster that everyone can see coming #Nabarima #Venezuela #TrinidadAndTobago