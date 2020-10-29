October 29, 2020
Study finds new treatment could reduce severity of COVID-19
Much of the focus on COVID-19 has been on the development of a vaccine, but a lot of research is also being done on ways to treat the disease in its early stages. One of these treatments is focused on how to prevent it spreading from the nose to the rest of the body. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill explains. #COVID19 #Nose #Spread
