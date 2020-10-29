WORLD
1 MIN READ
Will some Senators pay price for having flip-flopped on their support for Trump?
Professor of Political Science at Howard University in Washington DC Clarence Lusane says a lot of the Republican Party will distance itself immediately if Trump losses the presidential election. Lindsey Graham and a number of Republicans who had tied their fortune to Trump will have to see if Donald Trump base is there for them. #DonaldTrump #LindseyGraham #JoeBiden
October 29, 2020
