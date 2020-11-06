France, Germany impose lockdowns as COVID-19 cases surge | Money Talks

Record high new cases of COVID-19 are forcing two of Europe's biggest economies into lockdown. France is shutting down all non-essential businesses and ordering people to stay at home for at least four weeks, as health officials warn hospitals are running out of space. Germany has announced a less severe lockdown, closing restaurants, bars and cafes for at least two weeks. The new restrictions will deal a blow to the already fragile recovery in Europe's two biggest economies. Mobin Nasir reports. Andrea Renda is head of global governance, regulation, innovation and the digital economy at CEPS, which is an independent think tank focusing on Europe. She spoke to us from Brussels. #France #Germany #Coronavirus