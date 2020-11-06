BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
France, Germany impose lockdowns as COVID-19 cases surge | Money Talks
Record high new cases of COVID-19 are forcing two of Europe's biggest economies into lockdown. France is shutting down all non-essential businesses and ordering people to stay at home for at least four weeks, as health officials warn hospitals are running out of space. Germany has announced a less severe lockdown, closing restaurants, bars and cafes for at least two weeks. The new restrictions will deal a blow to the already fragile recovery in Europe's two biggest economies. Mobin Nasir reports. Andrea Renda is head of global governance, regulation, innovation and the digital economy at CEPS, which is an independent think tank focusing on Europe. She spoke to us from Brussels. #France #Germany #Coronavirus
France, Germany impose lockdowns as COVID-19 cases surge | Money Talks
November 6, 2020
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us