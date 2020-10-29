Shopify's Q3 revenue almost doubles during e-commerce boom | Money Talks

COVID-19 has forced more businesses to go online to survive. While that's further cemented the dominance of tech giants like Google and Amazon, it's also created greater demand for more personal alternatives. One Canadian e-commerce company's focus on small retailers is leading to big profits. Shopify's third quarter revenue jumped 96 percent to nearly 770 million dollars, smashing analysts' estimates. Net profit came in at more than 190 million dollars. That's from a loss of 73 million dollars a year earlier. Miranda Lin reports. #Shopify #Ecommerce #Amazon