BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US economy bounces back in Q3 after record slump | Money Talks
The US economy has beat expectations, surging by an annualised 33.1-percent in the third-quarter after a historic plunge in the second. It means the US economy has recovered about two-thirds of the ground it's lost during the pandemic.. after GDP contracted by a record 31.4-percent in the April to June quarter. But the positive figures mask concerns that the US economic rebound is already slowing, as coronavirus infections surge across the country. Kyoko Gasha has more on the health of the US economy and its prospects for recovery. Christian Lawrence spoke to us from New York, He's Senior Market Strategist at Rabobank. #USeconomy #GDP #StimulusPackage
US economy bounces back in Q3 after record slump | Money Talks
October 29, 2020
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us