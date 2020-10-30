WORLD
1 MIN READ
Human Rights Watch confirms use of cluster bombs by Armenia in Barda attack
Several international human rights groups say cluster bombs have been used by Armenian forces against Azerbaijani civilians, calling it a 'cruel and reckless' act. Human Rights Watch first documented use of internationally banned cluster munitions in an attack on the Azerbaijani city of Barda. Associate Director, for the Europe and Central Asia Division at Human Rights Watch Giorgi Gogia weighs in. #Armenia #Bardacity #clustermunitions
October 30, 2020
