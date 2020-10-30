October 30, 2020
Scientists warn new COVID-19 variant is spreading across Europe
Scientists in Europe are worried about a new coronavirus strain that is infecting people in several countries in the bloc and abroad. The mutating COVID-19 variant, presumably discovered in Spain's countryside, has already infected residents in at least 12 EU nations. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill explains. #coronavirusvariant #Europe #Spanishfarmworkers
