New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia, 65% in favour

New Zealanders voted to legalize euthanasia in a binding referendum. Preliminary results show 65 percent voted in favour of legislation permitting euthanasia. The law will allow terminally ill people with less than six months to live the opportunity to choose assisted dying if approved by two doctors. Senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School Dr Bharat Pankhania explains. #NewZealand #euthanasia #referendums