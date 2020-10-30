Izmir mayor: About 20 buildings collapsed, damaged

Director at the Centre for Energy, Environment and Natural Disasters at the University of Bingol Kenan Akbayram weighs in on a magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolting Turkey's Aegean region on Friday. The 6.6 magnitude tremor was centred off Turkey's Izmir, the US Geological Survey said, and was felt as far away as Athens and Istanbul. Several people were killed. #Turkey #Izmir #Greece