Why does Israel want to ban the documentary 'Jenin, Jenin'?

A Knesset committee is demanding a ban on the film "Jenin, Jenin" that documents Israel's siege on the Palestinian city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank in 2002. More than 50 Palestinian residents were killed, and hundreds injured during the siege. Palestine-Israel Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/16qd #BattleOfJenin #JeninJenin #Israel