October 30, 2020
What are the challenges facing Izmir earthquake rescue workers?
A 6.6-magnitude earthquake has destroyed many buildings in western Izmir, raising fears of casualties. Deputy General and Chief International Officer of the Turkish Red Crescent Alper Kucuk talks to TRT World about the challenges facing rescue workers in the district of Izmir, Turkey's 3rd-largest city as rescue efforts continue. #Izmir #Turkey #rescueworkers
