Muslim World Unites Against France | Ceasefire in Libya

Protests are growing across the Muslim world against French President Macron's anti-Islam comments and actions. So will Macron's rhetoric and actions alienate France from many Muslim countries? Plus, nearly a decade after the downfall of Gaddafi, the UN brokered a permanent cease-fire agreement between Libya's rival parties in Geneva.​ But will the deal hold? Guests: Farid Hafez Researcher at the University of Salzburg Enes Bayrakli Director of European Studies at SETA Murat Aslan Security Analyst Guma el Gamaty Head of Taghyeer Party