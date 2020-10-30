October 30, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Muslim World Unites Against France | Ceasefire in Libya
Protests are growing across the Muslim world against French President Macron's anti-Islam comments and actions. So will Macron's rhetoric and actions alienate France from many Muslim countries? Plus, nearly a decade after the downfall of Gaddafi, the UN brokered a permanent cease-fire agreement between Libya's rival parties in Geneva. But will the deal hold? Guests: Farid Hafez Researcher at the University of Salzburg Enes Bayrakli Director of European Studies at SETA Murat Aslan Security Analyst Guma el Gamaty Head of Taghyeer Party
Muslim World Unites Against France | Ceasefire in Libya
Explore