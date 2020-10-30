Anger Towards French President Grows in Muslim World

French President Emmanuel Macron has defended the publication of cartoons insulting Prophet Muhammad under the pretext of freedom of expression. His comments have ignited outrage in the Muslim world and have led to calls for the boycott of French products in many countries​. So will Macron's anti-Islam actions widen the rift between France and the Muslim world? Guests: Farid Hafez Researcher at the University of Salzburg Enes Bayrakli Director of European Studies at SETA