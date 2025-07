How France's far-right fueled an incident in Avignon

A man waving a knife and making Nazi salutes was killed by police in Avignon, France. He was linked to a far-right movement that has been allowed to flourish under the French government's supervision. #GenerationIdentity #France #FarRight Far Right Politics 👉 http://trt.world/1qsm Germany Far-Right Terror 🇩🇪 👉 http://trt.world/138z